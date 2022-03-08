Paris city planner Andrew Mack met opposition Monday night at the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission when he proposed staff-recommended changes to the city’s future land use map and zoning ordinances at three separate locations.
Properties in question involve a block on East Price and East Houston streets, acreage behind the Jay Hodge auto dealership off SE Loop 286 and property in the Paradise Estates Addition north of Old Clarksville Road.
The first opposition came with Mack’s effort to change the Price/Houston block from low density residential to medium density residential to allow quadruplex housing in what he described as consistent with current uses. The request came in reference to a petition for a change in zoning from a two-family dwelling to a multiple family dwelling on a single lot located at the corner of Price and Houston streets, a request that gained the commission’s unanimous approval.
“I think the landowner should be the one to come and request this change, not the city,” Commissioner Sims Norment said of the change in the entire block. That set the reasoning for later discussions involving other properties.
Jay Hodge appeared during public hearing to oppose the city-initiated request to change land behind his dealership from dual zoning commercial light industrial to commercial only, something Mack said would prevent an unwelcome industry from locating amid retail businesses like those surrounding the landlocked property, which sits south of Lamar Avenue and on a private drive owned by Hodge and others, and leading to the back of the dealership.
“In my nearly four-decade career as a planner I’ve never seen two zoning districts created for multiple parcels like has been done here by the city back 40 years ago,” Mack said, explaining current zoning could allow something like a concrete batch plant, or some daily intense industrial manufacturing process incompatible with commercial retail uses.
But Hodge said the current zoning for either light industrial or commercial allows him more options as the principal owner of the property in question.
“I could potentially make it a repair shop, or a body shop or a parts warehouse,” Hodge said. “I mean there are many things that we could do with it … but I have no intentions of putting in a concrete plant.”
Again, Norment brought the objection that the landowner should be the one making a request for change and not the city, and the commission voted unanimously to deny the city request.
A similar type discussion came when retired dentist Dr. Joe Deupree and an entourage of residents from Paradise Estates north of Old Clarksville Road came to protest a city-recommended change from agricultural district to one-family dwelling district No 2 for larger lots and homes.
Mack said he had been approached by a concerned property owner about what potential uses agricultural zoning would allow on property annexed some 20 years ago into the city limits.
During a public hearing, Thomas Callaway expressed his concerns before Deupree and other property owners asked that a decision be delayed until more information about the potential effects of the change could be clarified. This time, commissioners voted 4-1 against the city-recommended change with Michael Mosher expressing support of the change while Clifton Fendley, Austin Anthony, Tylesha Ross and Norment voted against Chad Lindsey and Francine Neeley were absent from the meeting.
Before final action is taken, all recommendations by the Planning & Zoning Commission are to be reviewed by Paris City Council and public hearings conducted, most likely at an upcoming March meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.