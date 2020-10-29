DEPORT — "I say a prayer every day,” Charles Roland said. “I don’t ask for much, but I’m grateful for what I get.”
A Deport resident, Roland stood in his brand new home Friday afternoon as Doreen Ruthart of Ron Doe Construction put the finishing touches on his kitchen. Set to move in with his wife later that day, he looked around, envisioning the possibilities that would come.
Roland was able to get his new home with a grant through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs organized for him by the city and grant writer Kathy Boyles. Boyles, a seasoned expert with 500 TDHCA grants under her belt, applies for grants at the state level and, if accepted, the money is transferred to the city and then to a private construction company like Ron Doe to build the home.
“I do this because it’s a good way to give back,” Ruthart said.
In order to qualify for a housing grant, one needs to be living in conditions deemed unsafe or unsanitary, and meet a certain income level based on the county median family income. Before Roland’s new home was constructed, he said his old house was on its last legs. At more than 100 years old, the house was sunken, and the ground rose up around it, meaning when it rained, water drained right into the base of the house causing moisture damage. Excess water can not only mean structural issues, but it brings dangerous mold with it that can cause breathing problems.
Ruthart is a veteran of the TDHCA grant program and has been working with housing grants for 20 years. She said her team only broke ground in July, but due to good weather, they were able to give Roland the turnkey home in just three months. Mayor John Mark Francis said Ruthart’s team uses a set of plans named after Texas flowers, like the “primrose” or “bluebonnet” models, making construction faster. While the floor plans are set, as part of the process, residents get to pick out their own flooring, appliances, cabinets and color of the house, making it a little more personalized for them.
Ruthart added that the new homes don’t just help the resident, but benefit the cities they come to as well.
“It also puts a new home on the tax rolls for the city,” she said.
Walking through his new home, Roland stood on the back patio and pointed at the ground surrounding the house. It’s no longer lower than the ground, so he won’t have to worry about the same water damage he dealt with for years.
“They did exactly what I asked,” he said.
Roland’s is the third completed home in Deport, and there are at least six more applicants coming down the pipeline, Boyles said. Looking to the future, the city could be seeing more new, safer properties for its residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.