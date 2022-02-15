CLARKSVILLE — After a Monday morning executive session with an attorney, Red River County commissioners voted to close the chapter on County of Red River v Purdue Pharma by accepting the settlement offer in Texas Opioid Multidistrict Litigation during the regular commission meeting in the County Annex.
County Auditor Camille Hines informed commissioners of a change that needed to be made in the county’s Personnel Policy Manual affecting members of the county’s law enforcement.
In keeping with the Legislature’s House Bill 2073, personnel who test positive for Covid-19 must inform supervisors of the positive test in two days. The supervisor must then inform the human resources department of the person’s positive Covid-19 status within five days. Commissioners voted to approve the change.
The commission also voted to accept County Clerk Shawn Weem’s reasoning for moving the Precinct 3 voting box from the county library to Double R Cowboy Church at 485 FM 1159.
“We have outgrown the library, there is no way we can get everybody in there,” Weems told commissioners before the vote.
“The church said it was fine with them, there is plenty of parking and easier access,” she said.
The court gave Commissioner David Hudson the OK to accept a $1,200 check from John Tarpley to pay for road and ditch damage caused by a logging accident.
Red River County Chief Deputy Michael Pace told commissioners that the sheriff’s office has job openings and needs help in getting the word out.
In fact, there is currently a sign in front of the Red River County Law Enforcement Center announcing that the sheriff’s office is hiring and telling people to call 903-427-3838 for information on the job openings, Pace said.
“We’re hiring jailers, dispatchers, deputy, investigator and sergeant,” Pace said.
