BONHAM — An option to finance a Justice Center is on the Fannin County Commissioners’ agenda for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall.
Also on the agenda are updates on the county’s Covid-19 situation, possible approval of the county’s financial and investment reports, consideration of a plaque to commemorate the 47-year career of Margaret Polly Gilbert, acceptance of a one-time $600,000 grant for EMS from Fannin County Hospital Authority and appointments to the EMS Oversight Committee, among other county business.
The meeting will be broadcast over Zoom with meeting ID 864 1577 1010.
