RENO — Reno City Council adopted seven building codes at its meeting Monday evening to no public hearing contestations at City Hall. The night was also laden with several heavy purchases, ranging from repairing a city hall air conditioner to allocating funds for Reno’s all-inclusive playground at Kiwanis Park.
Following the passage of a full consent item agenda, the council ratified ordinance 703A and adopted one 2017 and seven 2018 building codes. Now on the books for local law, codes included the 2018 Building Code, 2018 Residential Codes for One-Two Family Dwellings, 2018 Plumbing Code, 2018 Mechanical Code, 2018 Fire Code, 2018 Fuel Code and the 2017 National Electric Code.
The council also discussed bids to construct covered parking behind the City Hall building. The covered parking would provide shade for the vehicles of city employees and police officers. Councilor Stacey Nichols suggested the shade might keep the expensive electronics in police vehicles from overheating, saving money in the long run. The bids ranged from $47,000 to $21,000 for similar propositions, but Councilor Brandon Thomas proposed tabling the item until next month’s meeting.
In other purchases, the council agreed to replace a poorly functioning A/C unit in city hall. A new Tahoe for the Police Department was given a purchase order, though it could take months to actually buy and receive the vehicle, the police chief said. The group also approved expenditures upwards of $60,000 to update and buy new body worn and fleet cameras for the Police Department. The previous equipment was considered obsolete, making a transition to the Axon company necessary. Though the purchase would be due when the equipment arrived, wait times exceeded eighteen months in places. The council approving the purchase helped get the process moving with time before the current equipment fully breaks, the police chief said.
Reno also moved to spend over $150,000 on inclusive playground equipment, knowing a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant may match up to that amount. The city has seen a high degree of community involvement in the project and has consulted with mothers of children with disabilities and orthopedic specialists.
Besides spending items, CitySquare director Derald Bulls presented to the city council a new meeting the Poverty Task Force had proposed. He invited everyone from the city council to join him on Friday, August 12 at noon in Lewis Hall at Paris Regional Medical Center. The discussion would tackle the practices of payday lenders and effective solutions to remove or keep them out of different cities in Lamar County.
“There are businesses we call payday loans and payday lenders. Those payday loans and payday lenders prey on people who don’t ever have the ability to get it right with their finances. Every two or four weeks when someone goes into a payday lender, if they can’t pay it off within two to four weeks, they’re paying higher rates, sometimes over 500% interest,” Bulls said.
He urged the council to pass legislation restricting the operations of such businesses in the area, though he emphasized he did not seek to curtail all business in the area.
The economic development plan, the remainder of America Rescue Plan Act funding and a litigation claim for David Jernigan vs. the City of Reno were all called in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.