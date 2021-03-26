MARCH 25 to MARCH 26
Paris Police Department
Amy Denise Reaves, 48: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Quinton Heath Shugart, 25: Assault causing bodily injury.
Tony Ray House, 40: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tyler Lee Trammel, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penealty group 1, less than 1 gram.
William Robert Jackson, 31: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Michael Patrick Rivard, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Johnathan Curtis Maricle, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Greg James Kelly, 49: Public intoxication.
Samantha Mae Peasley, 33: Capias pro fine/evading arrest/detention.
Brittany Rose McIntire, 29: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Brian Douglas King, 56: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
