A nine-woman, three-man jury is to decide the fate of 39-year-old Patrick Earl O’Neal Jr, of Paris, during a murder trial that begins Monday before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
O’Neal was indicted in June 2021 for the April 2 shooting death of 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Massey of Blossom. He remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $700,000.
Accord-ing to newspaper records, police were called to a shooting on April 2 in the 2900 block of 19th St. NW. When officers arrived they found Massey lying near an ATV. Police said O’Neal exited a residence a few minutes later and peacefully turned himself in.
Lamar County First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Kaminar, assisted by Erin Lewis, will represent the state while O’Neal is represented by Paul Rosemergy.
