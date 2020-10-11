Courthouse

Red River County Courthouse.

 Submitted photo

The Red River County Commissioners will consider applying for the 2021 Indigent Defense Grant Program, as well as the Center for Tech and Civic Life Grant for the county clerk’s office at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioners will also accept $3,000 donation from Tri-State Timber for road damage in Precincts 1 and 2. The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom at the Red River County Annex, 200 N. Walnut, in Clarksville.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

