As time erodes memory of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on our military at Pearl Harbor, the memory behind the men and women involved dies off.
The Paris High School 1894 valedictorian, James Otto Richardson, can claim the greatest “I told you so” in history, and he and Gen. Walter C. Short can boast they were married to first cousins from our hometown. Richardson was the Naval Fleet chief who in late 1940 argued a bit too long with his boss, President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Richardson tried his best to explain the danger of permanently placing the ships and sailors at Pearl.
The fleet was not capable of the many functions needed there. Those tools and personnel were on the West Coast.
Short was sent to Hawaii in February 1941, to be in charge of the safety of the fleet. His soldiers would thwart off any attack.
When Richardson left the Naval management in charge of Husband E. Kimmel that same week, the daily communication between the two island leaders was not as strong as it would have been between Richardson and Short.
The ladies, the former May Fenet and Isabel Dean, had never been stationed at a placement together, so they would have surely socialized all the time. Though Kimmel played some golf with Short, when in port, Richardson would have had the general on the courses each week.
Richardson was also very keen on the problems the Army faced trying to defend the fleet.
He had been making many observations and suggested changes during his last days of assignment. Richardson was a commanding figure just to watch.
The sailors loved him. And, despite what his father thought — that the Texas sun had cooked his brain — he excelled academically.
In addition, he played a mean bridge card game.
Because of the abrupt change in command by Roosevelt, the president lost a direct link to the Naval problems. He and Richardson had talked for years, and served together at the Navy department during World War I under the legendary former newspaperman Josephus Daniels. Kimmel had never met Roosevelt, and only talked in person with him once in 1941. Richardson just ran his mouth a bit too harshly that October day in the White House, and Roosevelt took it way too personally. Thus the late 1940 split between the two.
Richardson and Short, and their wives, are all buried at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. Parents of Isabel and May are buried in Paris. So are their grandparents, the McBaths. Each Pearl Harbor Day, I drive by their sites and wonder “what if” the Richardsons and Shorts had been at Pearl Harbor together.
