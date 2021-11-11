Red Kettles Mobile Donations

A shopper donates cash to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Nov. 15, with a reminder that mobile contributions are also excepted on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Christmas is approaching so shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Paris.

But did you know that you can set up your own virtual fundraiser and be part of the Red Kettle Challenge without even leaving your house?

To take the Red Kettle Challenge and set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris.

Select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” register as an individual or team.

For more information about The Salvation Army, call 903 784-7548, and as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/. or in a kettle around town.

