Christmas is approaching so shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Paris.
But did you know that you can set up your own virtual fundraiser and be part of the Red Kettle Challenge without even leaving your house?
To take the Red Kettle Challenge and set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris.
Select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” register as an individual or team.
For more information about The Salvation Army, call 903 784-7548, and as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/. or in a kettle around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.