Russell Thrasher became the new EMS director following the Paris City Council meeting Monday night. He comes to the position after 23 years working in the Paris EMS department.
Thrasher has worked in the Paris EMS department since 1998. He began as a paramedic before being promoted to crew chief, then supervisor and now director. He now replaces Kent Klinkerman, who was the first EMS director for the department.
As the EMS director, Thrasher will manage all medical services in Paris. The department runs four trucks, has 24 full-time employees and nearly 20 part-time employees, Thrasher said. He will also be in charge of maintaining current equipment and keeping it up to the national standard of care.
“As director, it’s my job to set the culture and the standard that all my crews should follow of professionalism as well as privacy,” he said.
Thrasher also has a vision of what he hopes to accomplish following the appointment.
“Want to have a little more younger culture — we’ve got a few older folks that have been here a long time, but it’s definitely becoming a younger department, so we need to be a little more open to their type of needs that they have. We need to have programs that attract them and make them want to stay here,” he said.
Thrasher wants to pursue a closer partnership with the hospital, the helicopter service and other standalone emergency rooms.
“We just want to make sure we make good decisions and do what’s best for the patients, not what’s best for us or easiest for us or for hospitals or anything else … whatever’s best for the patient.”
Thrasher has lived in Lamar County his entire life, and he cares about the people here.
“My great-grandmother was born in Lamar County in 1884, so the Thrashers have been here for a long time, and this is where I wanted to stay and work and where I’ll hope to be able to retire. I know the people, know the town, know the places, so I’m not something new to people, and I just want to just continue the tradition that’s been set,” he said.
Thrasher is taking on the leadership role as the Paris EMS department struggles to retain employees following the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We, like all the other departments, had trouble with retaining staff. It’s tough for a lot of paramedics looking for jobs. We’ve actually only had two applications in the last year for paramedics looking for full-time positions. We’ve lost more than that, so we’re having to run just EMTs on some shifts with one paramedic,” he said.
The department has learned a lot from Covid-19, Thrasher said. Call volumes have risen, and the number of calls may even break 10,000 annually for the first time, he said. Ultimately, though, Thrasher’s looking ahead to the future.
“Not knowing what’s gonna happen with future pandemics or whatever is maybe thrown our way, we want to try to be as ready as possible. I got a good team of people and then it’s really nothing without them. Everything you see — the good things you hear and see — are because of what they do. They are the ones out in that field. I just want to be there and give them what they need and know that I support them first,” he said.
