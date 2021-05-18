One by one, coverings disappear from buildings in downtown Paris to reveal the largest collection of circa 1916-18 architecture in the nation, brought about by the Fire of 1916, which destroyed much of the city.
The latest revelation, at 28 Clarksville St., took place Saturday when contractors removed a metal covering from the former Genesis gymnasium to reveal a cast stone cornice and small diamond details.
New owners, Trey and Jasmine Watkins, of Telephone in Fannin County, plan to offer a large loft above retail space on the street level, something happening frequently as investors begin to see the treasures downtown Paris has to offer.
“You can see what is happening everywhere,” an enthusiastic Trey Watkins said as FBC Roofing contractors of Honey Grove uncovered the building’s formerly hidden gems. “I attend church with Chris Dux and Glee Emmite, and I have witnessed what they have been able to accomplish with their buildings. Something remarkable is happening here, and I am just thrilled to be a part of it.”
The 28 Clarksville renovation joins other Clarksville Street destinations while other restorations have taken place around the square, and on other streets leading to the downtown area where buildings display a commonality of brick support walls, cast stone detailing, decorative cornices and ornamental medallions.
“There have been many amazing rehabilitation projects over the past few years in downtown,” Main Street Director Cheri Bedford said, explaining some of the properties have been vacant for several decades and have just recently been sold.
“New property owners have a real sense of appreciation of the architectural details that are in their buildings, and they want to restore them,” Bedford said. “Owners are breathing life back into places where there were empty spaces.”
Bedford credits a downtown plan developed in 2018 by the nationally renowned Toole Design Group with vast community input as “a big influence” in recent private development.
She noted the city adopted the plan and started work with a replacement sidewalk project, water and sewer infrastructure and an expansion of the Plaza surrounding Culbertson Fountain.
“When we have visitors who come in for various events, we hear them talking about how blown away they are by our architecture, the fountain and the many unique stores and restaurants,” Bedford said. “Entrepreneurs, who are renovating buildings and opening unique businesses are making our downtown a destination.”
