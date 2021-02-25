Two men charged with separate murders top this month’s Lamar County Grand Jury list of indictments, according to records released by District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Ashton Jacorrien Green, 21, of Houston, is charged in the Dec. 28 death of Rolshawun Goss, while 34-year-old Adiel Pablo Vasquez, of Paris, is charged with the Aug. 2 death of Jose Guzman, according to court records. Green remains in Lamar County Jail on a $250,000 bond while Vasquez is held on $140,000 in bonds.
Police records show 12 officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Clarksville where they found the deceased man. Witnesses identified Green as the shooter, and he was arrested later in the 2900 block of Clark Lane.
Police arrested Vasquez after an investigation of an early Sunday morning shooting in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road, according to an Aug. 2 newspaper report. Police reported that officers believed an altercation took place between the deceased and Vasquez during which Vasquez shot the man and fired bullets into a neighboring residence.
Other indictments are as follows.
Jacob Scott Abercrombie, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Triston Michael Blackwell, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Gerald Russell Bridgers, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender
David Duane Bryant, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Joshua Allen Campbell, aggravated robbery; felon in possession of firearm.
Glinda Marie Cranfill, evading arrest with vehicle.
Shane Michael Crites, felon in possession of firearm.
Timothy Dale Crow, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Andre Eugene Daniels, assault of peace officer/judge; felon in possession of firearm.
Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Woody Herman Farmer Jr. evading arrest/detention with vehicle, repeat offender.
Glenn Earl Gordon, aggravated robbery; aggravated assault against public servant; felon in possession of firearm.
Ladretcus D’Shawn Gray, possession of marijuana between 4 oz-5 pounds.
Megan Elizabeth Green, two counts, intoxicated assault with vehicle with bodily injury.
Jimmy William Cas Haley, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Denzel Breonn Harrison, possession with intent to deliver 4-400 grams.
Daisy Miller Hernandez, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Dakota D. Hughes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Noah Gage Jackson, engaged in organized criminal activity; two counts theft of firearm.
Rodeshia Johnson, possession with intent to deliver 4-400 grams.
Brian Douglas King, three counts felon in possession of firearm; possession of controlled substance, less than a gram of a Class 4 (prescription) drug.
Kristin Annette Lindeman, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Joshua Daniel Mackanick, evading arrest/detention with vehicle/ deadly weapon.
Danny Ray Martin II possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams.
Mark Lakeith McAllister, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Angel Rose Millsap, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jeremy Dejuan Moore, possession of controlled substances 4-400 grams.
Amy Jenean Peck, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
David Wayne Perry, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
David Clifford Pitcock, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, repeat offender.
Zackery Shane Posey, aggravated robbery.
Michelle Leann Roach, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Norman DeShawndre Rose, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams, repeat offender.
Lauren Rhea Samuel, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Ajalen Sanders, felon in possession of firearm, repeat offender.
Jermeria Breyail Sanders, endangerment of child.
Michael Warren Suell, possession of controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Tasha Brooke Turner, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Tonya Kay Vining, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Tana Lynn Washington, possession of controlled substances, less than 1 gram.
Jason Seth Westbrook, burglary of building.
Joshua Adam Westbrook, burglary of building.
Bradley DeWayne White, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jerry Glenn Whitworth, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams, habitual offender.
Donald Young, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.