The Paris News and First Christian Church in Paris teamed up this year to reward acts of kindness during the holiday season. The “Christmas is for Kindness” campaign is meant to help lift those who have lifted others.
Nominations were entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate, and 12 acts of kindness were selected this year. The first round of winners was drawn Dec. 15 and reported in the Dec. 16 edition of The Paris News. Below are the remaining six winning acts of kindness.
Acts of Kindness Winners
Mistie Ford: A teacher at Chisum Elementary, Ford goes above and beyond the call of duty for her students, according to her nomination. She is in constant contact with parents and families to ensure students stay on track for meeting educational goals and to ensure students have the support they need socially and emotionally. “She is very encouraging. Her students love her dearly and make sure they stop to get their daily hugs. She is a blessing to our campus and very well deserving of this recognition,” her nomination states.
Jana Martin: Martin spends her days working on donations of clothes and other items she receives from Tots to Teens. She separates sizes, and she makes sure only to keep items in good condition. She’ll even wash them when necessary, her nomination states. She then finds people in need and gives to them. “She has given to many clothes closets, CitySquare, This House and many others. She hears of families in need and will search until she finds clothes in the right sizes for them,” her nomination states. When Martin receives an overload, she’ll sort by size and put notice on Facebook for anyone who needs them to come pick them up. The clothes often disappear within minutes.
Susan Chennault: Chisum’s middle school nurse, Chennault has been known to spend her time and money on anyone in need, according to her nomination. She is the leader of Fields of Faith for the Paris community, and she has led an Act of Kindness campaign at Chisum Middle School the past two years. The program allows students and faculty to turn in random acts of kindness that have taken place during the holiday, and she’ll donate 50 cents per act to help buy for children in need. “She has helped countless students in need and continues to help those in our community,” her nomination states. “Susan is the most giving and gracious person I have ever met.”
Mike Long: At the moment of Long’s nomination, he was volunteering his time to seek prayer warriors from local churches for all high school students in the area. “Mike has had a passion for ensuring each of our Lamar County high school students have someone praying for them each day of their school year,” his nomination states.
Cecilia Lester: Lester is Crockett Intermediate School’s secretary and the caretaker of the campus’s care closet. She also helps to maintain the care closets throughout Paris ISD, her nomination states. She works closely with the community and with businesses to help fund the project. “Cecilia puts in countless hours working on our care closets. Many of those hours are after her workday and on the weekend,” her nomination states.
Regine Skaggs: Skaggs has spent more than 30 years working with young children. She has worked with students’ social and emotional needs as well as tending to their overall well-being, her nomination states. Student performances at T.G. Givens Early Childhood Center is one of her biggest passions, and she sews each costume with detail. “Mrs. Skaggs takes the time to measure each child for each and every performance. It doesn’t matter if she already has a costume made; she makes a new one so it fits the child perfectly,” her nomination states. It’s work Skaggs does out of her own pocket and on her own time, even after retirement.
