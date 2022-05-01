A Lamar County jury Friday convicted Colby Bryant Flowers, 23, of Paris, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced him to 20 years in prison during the second violent crime trial in a week before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell.
“The defendant fired several shots at a car occupied by three people after a text message argument,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said about the case. “The defendant told one of the victims he was going to take his soul and he should tell his daughter goodbye.”
Jurors heard part of Flowers’ interview with detectives after the arrest, and listened to several victims share accounts of being shot at by Flowers.
The defendant took the stand in his own defense, claiming that he was trying to defend himself, Young said. On cross-examination, Flowers admitted that he had previous felony convictions, including an aggravated robbery. Jurors also saw text messages that Flowers sent offering to kill the district attorney for $500,000. When questioned, Flowers said he was no longer violent and his assassination offer was only a joke.
After deliberating for less than 20 minutes, the jury returned guilty verdicts on three counts of aggravated assault and on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
During the punishment phase, jurors heard testimony about the defendant’s criminal history, including trying to burn a school down as a juvenile and adult prison sentences for burglary of a habitation and aggravated robbery.
“Law enforcement did a thorough job investigating and following leads in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings. “Our community should be proud of their work, especially the contributions of detectives Leigh Foreman and Chris Mayfield in their interview with the defendant, where he ultimately confessed.”
“Lamar County is safer today with Colby Flowers off our streets,” Young said. “We appreciate the jury’s hard work in this case.”
Young and Stallings prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, and David Turner represented the defendant.
