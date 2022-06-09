In a colorful series of community events, Vacation Bible School programs return to churches across the county this summer. Vacation Bible Schools are hosted by individual churches as an opportunity for kids to hang out with others their age, play games, do crafts and learn more about the Christian gospel and faith.
Most feature upbeat worship events, kid-oriented sermons and crafts the children can take home. Each typically has a specific theme, which varies from church to church throughout the summer. Further, the events tend to offer room for kids between first and sixth grades, while some offer space for up to twelfth graders.
East Paris Baptist Church began its VBS program this week, sponsoring a theme called Make Waves. The program took place in the church’s main sanctuary from Monday to Thursday starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:30 p.m.. The event is available to all between kindergarten and fifth grade.
“Vacation Bible School is great because it just gives us a time just to love on the kids so the kids in the neighborhood get to come in, and we get to tell them amazing stories about Jesus and how much we care for them and how much God cares for them,” Kids and Family Pastor Josh Frey said.
“I believe that spiritual training must start early, and there’s no better way than Vacation Bible School to start that spiritual foundation for our children,” Pastor Danny Moody said.
United Pentacostal Church also began its VBS program this week with a theme called King’s Knights.
The weeklong event offers kids a place to spend time with others their age and learn about Jesus. Decoration and preparation took four months to complete, organizer Victoria King said.
Ultimately though, it paid off with massive castle walls and even a drawbridge leading into the sanctuary.
“Reaching out and growing kids in Christ is really what it’s about. Growing kids in Christ is just so important that I would put a whole year into it, honestly. If one kid gets the Holy Ghost, it’s worth it,” King said.
High-school students Mason Fleming and Asher Thomas dressed as a king and a knight for the kids at the event.
“We want to just help out the kids. Help them grow closer to God, and that’s all this is. The kids enjoy it, and it is pretty fun,” Fleming said.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church will also host two Vacation Bible School programs, one for first through sixth grade students from Sunday to Friday and one for seventh through twelfth grade students from Sunday to Thursday. The program will start Sunday, June 12. The first will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the latter from 6:30 until 9 p.m. A cost of $10 will be asked per child with a $25 charge for three or more children.
Immanuel Baptist Church will also host a VBS program June 27-30 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in its building according to a theme of Spark Studios: Created for Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose. The event will be open for kindergarteners through sixth graders.
Other churches hosting Vacation Bible School programs this summer can email editor@theparisnews.com with the date, location, theme, age range and church name to be included in a Paris News publication.
