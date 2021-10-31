After many months of struggle and dedication, Paris residents and restaurant-owners Richard and Regina Lee finally opened the doors of High Cotton Kitchen this year, and they couldn’t be happier with the results.
“We got the idea for High Cotton when we were out on our weekly date night,” Richard Lee said, adding date nights are important as they continue raising five of their nine children. “Regina and I have always made sure to take one night out a week for just the two of us where we have dinner somewhere in Paris. Considering we have been here 26 years now, we eventually started looking around and noticing there was one kind of restaurant that Paris was missing: an old-fashioned, made-from-scratch kitchen restaurant.”
Every prepared dish at High Cotton Kitchen is made from scratch, except for the buns, Richard Lee said. It’s an act that stems naturally from cooking for their large family. They will even try new recipes, which pays off for the Lees when they see a customer smiling with satisfaction.
And customers are raving about the food. The restaurant has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews, where diner Joe Roberson said he enjoyed the “(m)ost moist chicken” and “very best gravy.” The food and dining experience even prompted Paris resident Kara Chambliss to write The Paris News, saying “I can only say it tasted like somebody’s grandma was hard at work making my meal.”
Not only did cooking for a large family prepare the Lees for cooking in a restaurant, but they also hosted church groups of between 40 and 60 people for Bible studies. In being good hosts, they would feed everyone.
“We just wanted feedback on their favorite recipes, which we have used to build our menu,” Richard Lee said.
High Cotton Kitchen, 1260 Clarksville St., is open in an old building the Lees bought from Paris Junior College. The building was built in 1911, and although their work was cut out for them, the Lees set their minds to fixing it up. Richard Lee credited the City of Paris for its help and guidance while the family was preparing the building. Much of what customers will find inside has been repurposed, not just to keep the vintage aesthetic but also to preserve Paris history. For instance, an organ found inside when the building was bought has been turned into the restaurant’s host stand. The ship lap on the walls came from an 1860s-era home that was being torn down.
“We really wanted the atmosphere to reflect the food, so we went to great lengths to keep everything antiquated and unique,” he said.
Decorations include humorous sayings, vintage signs and items from “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
“‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ is my all-time favorite movie,” Richard Lee said. “I think it profoundly encapsulates the beauty of self-sacrifice and servitude, and Regina and I have always had servants’ hearts, so being able to serve the people of this community in a way that spreads joy is what we were meant to do.”
