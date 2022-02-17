PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD voters will be asked to approve a $16 million bond package at the May 7 uniform election to fund a new career and technology center and a multipurpose indoor athletic facility as a result of action taken earlier this week by school trustees.
The upcoming election comes on the heels of a $7.5 million bond approved by voters a year ago to fund academic additions at Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High.
“We are in a very unique situation because we are able to do this and not raise our tax rate,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said after the Monday night meeting. “The solar farms that are being built have added taxable value to our district, and because of this extra value added, multiplied by our existing tax rate, we are able to call this bond election without raising our tax rate.”
Ballard noted the district has lowered its tax rate in each of the past three years from $1.1695 per $100 valuation in 2019 to $1.095 in 2022, the lowest in the county.
He explained what is planned for both facilities, and the opportunities each will present.
The career and technical education center will house all agriculture and workforce related classes to include a veterinary technical lab, a floral design lab, a metal shop, wood shop and a new greenhouse, he said.
“We will also include a Health Science Education Program, which will include a lab simulating several hospital rooms with all the medical equipment,” Ballard said. “The Family and Consumer Sciences part of the building will include a culinary arts lab along with child development classes and principles of human services.
“Built in 1972, the existing Agriculture and Homemaking building has lots of issues and this will allow us to get updated facilities and technologies that will keep our students competitive in the workforce, and career ready,” he added.
The multipurpose athletic facility will include girls/boys dressing rooms, a weight room, training rooms, coaches’ office and indoor workout facility with turf.
“This is not just a football facility but a facility to be used by all extracurricular students in both the junior and senior high schools including band, and all youth sports including travel ball teams,” Ballard said. “Every other school in Lamar County provides this type of facility, and Prairiland students deserve to have the same advantages and opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.