A packed Coliseum at the fairgrounds saw buyers shell out a record-breaking $375,000 for this year’s top animals at the 54th annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show market sale Thursday night.
The grand champion steer, exhibited by Ethan Adams of Lamar County 4-H, brought $6,100 from Magnolia Brush Company in Clarksville. Adams is the son of Scott and Britney Adams.
“I was just amazed at this year’s sale and so thankful for the buyers,” livestock board secretary Phyllis Brumley said. “I was worried that the economy would affect us this year, but the people of this community came out in a big way to support these hard-working and deserving young people.”
Board president Tom Van Der Schaaf termed this year’s show a success as he talked about the quality of animals exhibited..
“We have an increasing number of county-bred animals in this year’s show, and I heard judges comment about how the quality of these animals has improved over the years,” Van Der Schaaf said. “That just goes to show our local producers are offering livestock that can compete at these shows, and it is not necessary to go outside the county to buy animals.”
Top steers brought $97,200 with hogs fetching $83,700, goats, $60,950, lambs, $39,550, rabbits, $16,800 and broilers, $8,850. Money donated to bring up averages is expected to push the grand total to more than $375,000, Brumley said.
Other top buyers and the grand champions purchased include the following:
American Towing purchased the grand champion goat, shown by Emmerson Boutwell of Chisum FFA for $2,900. She is the daughter of Shawn and Stephanie Boutwell.
Payton Eubanks, the son of Jon and Thea Eubanks, exhibited the grand champion hog, purchased by Lamar Industries for $3,200 while Jillian Sherrill, of Chisum FFA and the daughter of Larry and Renee Sherrill, brought the grand champion lamb purchased for $2,300 by Paris Body Works.
Bravo Custom Cabins paid $3,900 for the grand champion rabbit exhibited by Ella Gilbert, of Prairiland FFA and the daughter of Jeff and Autumn Gilbert, while Bright-Holland Funeral Home paid $2,000 for the grand champion pen of broilers, shown by Jenny Friesen, of North Lamar FFA and the daughter of Jacob Friesen.
The reserve champion steer, shown by Jaden Johnson, of Lamar County 4-H and the son of Jeremy and Kim Johnson, brought $4,500 from the All Breed Bull Sale and the reserve champion goat, exhibited by Keeley Webb, of Lamar County 4-H and daughter of Michael and Misti Webb, brought $1,800 from Tigertown friends.
Jay Hodge Motor Company paid $3,000 for the reserve champion hog shown by Chloe Gray of Lamar County 4-H and the daughter of Corey and Carol Kay Gray while Larry’s Overhead Doors paid $2,400 for the reserve champion lamb shown by Jessica Francis of Prairiland FFA and the daughter of Joe and Gala Francis.
Jack Thomas, of Prairiland FFA and the son of Garrett and Jessy Thomas, showed the reserve champion rabbit, purchased by Almost Home RV Park for $1,300 while Ayden Farris, of Chisum FFA and the son of Shanda Swanner, exhibited the reserve champion pen of broilers purchased by Bravo Custom Cabins for $3,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.