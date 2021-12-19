In response to attacks earlier in the year about inappropriate materials taught in the district, the English department at North Lamar High School launched a defense at a school board meeting last week.
Speaking during a public forum, two junior students and a couple of teachers asked the public to join in an effort to denounce what the foursome termed “misguided accusations.”
“We ask parents, community members and voters in our district to please not sit by in silence and allow these accusations to stand unquestioned,” English teacher Sara Bryant said. “We cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant and unwarranted attacks by a radical few.”
Bryant referred to attacks launched at previous board meetings with regard to critical race theory along with a list of books considered pornographic and inappropriate for young minds.
At an Oct. 8 meeting, taxpayer James Warmerdam asked the board to identify and remove all critical race teaching, if such exists, in the district. He threatened, “Or I will work to see that we elect people to replace you.”
At a Nov. 8 meeting, parent Frank Wright and former teacher Teresa Bussell presented a list of books considered “sexually explicit” and “inappropriate for schools due to critical race theory, gender identify and privilege content.” The two asked the board to begin a thorough review of reading materials and remove any book that contains race hatred, gender identity and privilege teachings and provide the public with monthly updates.
At the Monday night meeting, junior student Elizabeth Terry first emphasized the district has policies in place to provide parents with the ability to restrict what books their students can access. She then presented a case for access to books, including those with “uncomfortable subjects,” such as racism, sexual abuse and other topics, as she talked about how books can help students relate to the world.
“It is important not to shield the truth of how the world actually is,” Terry said. “I can guarantee that not everybody in this room understands what it’s like to be gay, to want to commit suicide, to be sexually assaulted, or to have an eating disorder, but through books a person can at least have something to get them through.”
Fellow junior Morgan Butler talked about constitutional rights of freedom, speech, religion, press and the right of assembly, and then said accusations against educators for teaching “inappropriate” or “racist” materials is “foolish.”
“For someone to continue to question our teachers, without sitting in our classes, without being taught what I am being taught, it’s unreasonable,” Butler said.
Teacher Melissa Arnold reminded the board that the district’s success in advanced academic programs is “due to the fact that this department strives to provide students a diversity of texts that represent multiple perspectives on multicultural ideas, and we challenge our students with compelling texts and gripping excerpts.”
Bryant emphasized that the department utilizes instructional material chosen to address essential skills as set forth by the Texas Education Agency.
“While different literary lenses are discussed in brief through our college-level course, at no point do we engage in teaching a graduate level theory such as critical race in our on-level classrooms,” Bryant said.
She added that board policies drive instruction to include the stimulation of growth in factual knowledge, enjoyment of reading and the representation of various sides of controversial issues so that students have an opportunity to develop skills in critical analysis and in making informed judgements.
“Before we are accused of being ‘talking heads’ spounting policy and hiding behind guidelines, let us reiterate that we carefully review instructional materials before use in the classroom and are ever mindful of content,” Bryant said. “The idea that we are willfully teaching pornographic or otherwise objectionable material with the intent to harm our students is not only false, but quite frankly insulting, inflammatory and injurious.”
