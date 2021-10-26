Paris Community Theatre continues its 2021-22 post-pandemic season Thursday with a comedy straight from the golden age of the movies, “Epic Proportions” by Larry Coen and David Crane.
Set in the 1930s, the play follows two brothers who find themselves working as movie extras in a huge Biblical epic. Before they know it, one is directing the movie and the other is starring in it, and they are both in love with the same girl. The movie includes gladiator battles, the Ten Plagues and a cast of thousands — all played by four actors.
“I was encouraged by the board to direct this show now that I am retired from a career of teaching theater arts,” said Lucia Bunch, the play’s director. “This cast has been wonderful. They are so talented. I have had very little to do, just guiding them along.”
As rehearsals began, there were some concerns about Covid protocols Paris Community Theatre has in place for the protection of its members and its audiences, but things worked out, Bunch said.
“We did have a possible scare, early in the rehearsals schedule, but it all turned out all right and the actor was back in a few days.”
The cast of “Epic Proportions” includes John Sellers, Eric Kauffman, Celia Stogner, Helen Psomas, Mike Mosher, Sarah Kaminar, Alec Finch, Olen Cox, Cary O’Connor, McKenzie Stogner-Dickinson, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, Don Bates, Martha Howison and Julia Bentle.
Assisting Bunch is assistant director Caleb Curtis, artistic director Sarah Stogner -Dickinson, tech director and props Celia Stogner, and sound and lights Alaina Logee Downing.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 and 2:20 p.m. Nov. 7.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/students. Season tickets are on sale for $50, which covers all MainStage performances and includes discounts on other programs.
Paris Community Theatre heavily encourages masks for audience members and temperatures will be checked at the door. Hand sanitizer is readily available for patrons and volunteers, and all surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before every performance. Organizers cannot promise social distancing due to ticket reservation but will work with ticket holders if a request in advance is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.