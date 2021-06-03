Bethlehem Baptist Church/The House of Bread is now planning its 150th anniversary, set to take place on July 27 at 3 p.m.
Supporters are invited to purchase ad space in the anniversary souvenir book and submit letters of congratulations, best wishes, etc.
For more information contact Tim La Vergne II, church administrator and director of marketing at 903-583-8061, x 700; 903-227-8417; info@bethlehemofbonham.net; www.bethlehemofbonham.net; or visit facebook.com/bbcbonham.
