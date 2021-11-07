The Lamar County Genealogical Society will host a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, featuring Sandra Crowley, speaking on repairing and editing family photos.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81353357587?pwd=YTVyaW9iZk9qdzBYc2VJZlFvOWp3UT09; meeting ID is 813 5335 7587 and the passcode is 928846.
Sandra Crowley is a genealogist, author and lecturer who has spoken at local, regional and national events, including RootsTech. She currently serves as Director of Development for the Texas State Genealogical Society and co-editor of Stirpes, the Journal of the Texas State Genealogical Society. She writes a blog as Genealogy Channel Editor for GroupWorks Inc.
