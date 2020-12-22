The Snowflakes & Diamonds Gala will look a little different this year. The annual fundraiser for the REACH Center, a nonprofit organization that supports youth with Down Syndrome and other disabilities, was canceled this year due to Covid-19, but executive director Krissy Crites said she wasn’t about to let the center go without it. This year, the gala will be virtual.
Usually, Parisians who want to support the organization get dressed to the nines and head down to the Love Civic Center for a night of festivities. But just like work and school for many, this year’s fundraiser will take place from home. Businesses and individuals from all over the Red River Valley have donated items for an online silent auction that will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 8 and end Jan. 17. On Jan. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a live auction.
The virtual gala is all the more important for the center this year because Crites and her team were unable to host their large annual fundraiser, the REACH Rally, because of Covid-19. The rally usually involves asking local businesses for pledges and it takes place in October, but Crites said she felt it was too early to ask the business community for donations then, as many were still finding their footing after reopening.
“We opted to not ask for donations for that REACH Rally. So we’re really counting on the public this year,” Crites said. “We’re hoping that by doing everything virtually like we are, and going to Facebook and the social media platforms, Instagram and those types of things, that it’ll also give others the opportunity to support organizations that don’t typically attend the gala because they can sit in the comfort of their home and still bid on some of these items.”
Crites said the center is still accepting donations from businesses, and that those that donate at least $1,000 will receive a free promotional video made by DeadCat Media that will be posted on the REACH Center social media pages. Those businesses will also get free food delivered to them. Businesses that donate on other levels will also be mentioned or promoted on their pages.
“We are doing tons of social media shout outs and just trying to really bring in revenue for the organization still, because that revenue is so important for us to continue our programs,” Crites said. “And I believe in this community and I feel like they’re gonna help us out.”
The money raised from the gala will go toward the center’s after-school program, which is currently serving 27 individuals. Crites said four more will be joining the program in January and the need is so great that she’s had to start a waiting list. She said it’s a good problem to have — that so many people are reaching out for the center’s help, but that she needs extra funding in order to bring more staff on board to help out with increasing numbers.
The auction will offer everything from a basket of gift cards to downtown restaurants, to a handmade toolbox to jewelry and Vera Bradley designer bags. Everything up for auction was donated by local businesses and Crites said she’s thankful for everyone who has showed up to support the center. While times may be tough for nonprofits and businesses alike, Crites said she has faith that the generosity of Lamar County residents will extend to the REACH Center, like it always has in the past.
“We’re hoping that the community pulls through and I believe that they will. I believe in this community. They’ve pulled through so many times before,” Crites said.
