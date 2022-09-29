A rapidly growing trailer tire and wheel manufacturer plans to locate in Paris with an investment of roughly $20 million and a promise to bring roughly 40 new jobs to the area over the next five years.
Lionshead Speciality Tire & Wheel LLC plans to build a $20 million facility on a 20-acre site in the Paris Economic Development Corp’s Northwest Industrial Park, according to PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond.
“This project has been in the works for several years, and it is exciting to see it reach this stage,” Hammond said.. “This development will have a great effect on the local economy with 40 new jobs, bringing an annual payroll of over $1.8 million, and a total projected economic impact of $83.5 million over the next seven years. We are excited to see the addition of another modern industrial facility in our business park and the recruitment of a company that will pay wages exceeding the county average.”
PEDC supported the attraction of Lionshead with a land grant, cash for jobs created and tax abatements via the city and county, Hammond said.
Lionshead national property development manager Joe Tinervia expressed excitement about his company’s investment.
“We are excited for the opportunity to open up this new plant in Paris,” Tinervia said. “We anticipate that this expansion will provide a tremendous economic impact for us and the community for years to come.”
Tinervia touted the company’s “corporate culture” as one with many “unique cultural approaches that are rarely seen in a manufacturing environment .
“The new facility will entail thoughtful use of windows to bring natural light into every work area, cleanliness throughout, terrazzo floors, personal lockers, an inviting employee lunch room, expansive bathrooms along with complementary uniforms and personal protective equipment,” Tinervia said. “Lionshead also offers every team member competitive pay, benefits, matching 401k, performance incentives and many other unique cultural approaches.”
PEDC chairman Josh Bray noted that Lionshead strengthens the region as a dominant player in trailer manufacturing.
“We are excited to welcome Lionshead to our community,” Bray said. “They are a critical upstream supplier to many of our regional trailer manufacturers. This further strengthens the region as a dominant player in the trailer manufacturing space.”
A family-owned business, Lionshead has headquarters in Goshen, Indiana, with production facilities in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Idaho, Georgia and Minnesota.
The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and distribution of tire and wheel assemblies and component parts for the recreation vehicle, marine, livestock, cargo and utility trailer industries.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
