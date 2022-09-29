pedc logo.png

A rapidly growing trailer tire and wheel manufacturer plans to locate in Paris with an investment of roughly $20 million and a promise to bring roughly 40 new jobs to the area over the next five years.

Lionshead Speciality Tire & Wheel LLC plans to build a $20 million facility on a 20-acre site in the Paris Economic Development Corp’s Northwest Industrial Park, according to PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.