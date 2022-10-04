After skipping last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Paris Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is rapidly approaching with its first class slated for Oct. 11.
The CPA program was started in 2009 to educate citizens on the inner workings of the Paris Police Department and as an opportunity for feedback on community policing, according to the City of Paris website.
The website states that topics covered in the once-a-week month-long class include uniform patrol, criminal investigations, communications, 911 service, narcotics, SWAT training, animal shelter operations and constitutional law.
The class is being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for four consecutive Tuesday evenings inside the Paris Police Emergency Operations Center, 2910 Clarksville Street.
There is also one Saturday class where students will be taken to the firing range for demonstrations.
People who complete the academy have the opportunity to join the police academy alumni association and the citizens on patrol program, but membership in these organizations is not required for attendance, according a press release.
CPA applications can be found on the City of Paris website. Visitors can navigate to the police department page and the Citizens Police Academy page for more information.
