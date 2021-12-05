Originally scheduled to begin this week, a study of downtown traffic with stop signs around the square instead of traffic signals has been delayed until further notice, according to city officials.
“We received word on Wednesday that the stop signs for the 90 Stop, Look and Be Safe traffic study are delayed due to problems with the manufacturer,” Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford said. “The signs were expected to arrive in mid-November.”
The city plans to wait until the signs are delivered to set a new date for the study to begin.
“When the signs arrive, the city will update information and allow adequate time to publicize the changes,” Bedford said.
Once the plan is implemented, a community survey will be available on the city website and citizens are encouraged to provide feedback.
The traffic study, which comes at the recommendation of the Paris Traffic Commission, Paris Main Street and the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District, is a move toward the implementation of the Toole Design Group plan adopted in 2018 with an ultimate goal of reverting to two way traffic around the square.
To find out more, information can be found on the City of Paris home page, paristexas.gov.
The website contains links on the adopted Comprehensive Plan and attachments related to the downtown plan.
An interactive map of where the new stop requirement will be implemented also is provided.
