FEB. 23 to FEB. 24
Paris Police Department
Cody Lee Spradlin, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Nicholas James Hulshouser, 27: Interfering with an emergency call.
Brandon Wayne Greenhaw, 19: Reckless driving.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Dale Lester Jr., 33: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Patricia Ann Weissinger, 57: Motion to adjudicate guilt/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Department of Public Safety
Jeremy DeJuan Moore, 30: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
