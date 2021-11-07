Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau sets out to count how many people are in the country and where they call home. It’s an important count that provides numbers used for everything from city planning to road funding and from school lunches to financial aid for the needy.
This year’s count showed rapid growth in Texas — the state gained nearly 4 million people since 2010 — leading to two additional congressional seats, giving the state 38 representatives in the U.S. House. But census data shows the growth wasn’t spread evenly throughout the state. In fact, a majority of Texas counties — 143 of 254 — including two in the Red River Valley, lost population during the last 10 years.
Just as most of the state’s population growth happened in its urban cores and their suburban rings, nearly all of the Red River Valley’s growth took place in the one county that borders the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex: Fannin County. It’s growth more than compensated for lackluster growth in Lamar County and losses in Delta and Red River counties, according to census data.
Fannin County is now home to 35,662 people, up 5%, or nearly 1,750 people, from 2010 and up 14%, or more than 4,400 people, since 2000. Lamar County still boasts the biggest population at 50,088, but that number is up just 295 since 2010 and up 1,589 since 2000. Delta County’s population fell by one since 2010 to 5,230. It’s down seven people since 2000. Red River County, with a population of 11,587, experienced the greatest loss, down 1,273 from 2010 and down 2,727 since 2000.
But even Fannin County’s growth is far from spread out. Precinct 2 abuts Collin, Hunt and Grayson counties, all metroplex suburban counties, and it’s home to what County Judge Randy Moore this week described as explosive growth. The county is currently redistricting based on the latest census data, and as a result of its population boom, Precinct 2 will lose 0.21% of its land size, giving way to a slightly shifted Precinct 4 and a much larger Precinct 3, if commissioners approve redistricting maps next week.
Despite less than 1% growth during the past decade, Lamar County’s population crossed an important threshold that may impact it in various ways: For the second time in its history, the county is home to more than 50,000 people. A handful of state laws mention the 50,000 population threshold, and county leaders are reviewing what changes, if any, they’ll need to make in coming weeks, County Judge Brandon Bell confirmed.
“With any new requirements placed on the county, some financial impact will be felt,” Bell said. “And, of course, when we cross the 60,000 threshold, we will be subject to more of these requirements.”
For instance, a state law requires that any municipal police department, sheriff’s department, constable’s office, county attorney’s office, district attorney’s office and criminal district attorney’s office in a county with 50,000 or more people to submit specific information about human trafficking investigations to the attorney general. Another requires title insurance agents in counties with more than 50,000 population to maintain $50,000 in “unencumbered assets with a market value in excess of liabilities, exclusive to the value of abstract plants.” That’s double the amount for agents with principal offices in counties with less than 50,000 people.
Shifting Demographics
In a presentation on the latest census data during a presentation to Texas journalists in San Angelo in October, Dr. Lloyd Potter with the Texas Demographic Center showed much of Texas’ population growth was fueled by a growing Hispanic population. Statewide, the Hispanic population in April 2020 was nearly at parity with the non-Hispanic white population. While there were 187,000 new non-Hispanic whites added to the state over the past decade, a rate of about 1.6%, the Hispanic population grew by almost 2 million, or nearly 21%, Potter said.
Hispanic populations in the Red River Valley also are up and growing faster than any other demographic group. The two fastest growing populations in Lamar County are Hispanic and Asian. Now at 4,412, the Hispanic population is up 173% since 2000 and by 37% since 2010. The Asian population totaled 474, up 148% from 2000 and 56% from 2010. Meanwhile, the county has lost non-Hispanic white and Black populations. The census put the non-Hispanic white population at 35,354, down nearly 10% since 2000 and by 6.7% from 2010, while the Black population, now at 6,378, is down 1.8% since 2000 and down 3.8% after 2010’s rise to 6,628. The county’s American Indian population is 751, an increase of 57% since 2000 and 27% since 2010.
Similar trends were seen among demographic groups in Fannin County. It’s Hispanic population is now 4,218, up 140% since 2000 and nearly 31% since 2010. And the Asian population, while totaling 145, is up 79% from 2000 and neary 19% from 2010. Meanwhile, the non-Hispanic white population fell 1.4% from 2010 to 27,042. That’s up 2.7% from 2000, though. The county’s Black population also fell to 2,199, down 11% from 2000 and down 3.3% from 2010. The American Indian population grew slightly to 309 residents, up by 75 people from 2000 and by 15 people from 2010.
Although Delta County lost one person from the county since 2010, similar demographic trends are at play. The number of non-Hispanic white people fell 162 from 2010 to 4,189. That’s down from 4,616 in 2000. The Black population also fell, down to 312 this year from 375 in 2010 and from 440 in 2000. Meanwhile, the county’s Asian population is up to 37 from 30 in 2010 and six in 2000, and its Hispanic population, now at 394, is up from 288 in 2010 and from 165 in 2000. Forty-two county residents identified as American Indian, down from 59 in 2010 but up from 29 in 2000.
The trend holds true even for Red River County with its heavy population loss. The county’s Hispanic population totaled 766 this year, down from 849 in 2010 but up from 669 in 2000, and its American Indian population, now 102, is up from 92 in 2010 and from 79 in 2000. The census counted 51 Asian residents, up from 23 in 2010 and from 17 in 2000. Both the non-Hispanic white and Black populations fell. At 8,499, the non-Hispanic white population is down 10.5% from 2010 and 21.8% from 2000, while the Black population, totaling 1,738, is down 21% from 2010 and 31.5% from 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.