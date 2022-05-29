North Lamar ISD trustees took a look at preliminary budget numbers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year beginning July 1 and approved a $4.7 million loan package to supplement funds for the new elementary school at a special meeting Thursday night.
Trustees learned at a May 16 meeting that rising construction costs, in addition to the increased cost of a City of Paris-required collector street and higher-than expected city building permit costs, all contributed to the new school’s guaranteed price coming in more than $6 million over budget.
In 2021, voters approved $23.6 million for the new school as part of a $51.55 million bond package. The guaranteed price as presented by HWH Construction came in at $30,586,677.
Thursday’s action approved a $3.7 million maintenance tax note and a $1 million time warrant, both with Key Bank at 3.3% interest for 15 years with provisions for early payment without penalty.
The board received encouraging news from finance director Melissa Darrow about projected budget numbers for the coming year and an increasing fund balance that has grown from a low of $8.4 million four years ago to $9.3 million in the current year.
With unknowns present until final property tax revenue figures and state funding totals are finalized, Darrow estimated the district will receive roughly $25.2 million in revenue for the 2022-2023 budget compared to $22.9 million received in 2021-2022. Expenditures are expected to total roughly $25 million, compared to $22.1 million in the prior year, attributed to teacher pay and other cost increases.
With roughly 80% of expenditures credited to salaries, Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson reviewed how in the past three years since Superintendent Kelli Stewart took over the reins, the administration has used attrition to reduce the number of employees to align with the number of students, thereby allowing for teacher pay increases.
“Just three years ago when Mrs. Stewart took over, we were trying to cut $1 million out just to get a balanced budget as the student population decreased,” Watson said, noting that through attrition the district cut 21 positions, shifted some salaries to federal funding and added courses in career and technology, which drew down additional state funding.
Watson explained that North Lamar salaries are now within a targeted market range when compared with other regional school districts, at least at 90% of the average salary.
“That was our goal three years ago,” Watson said. “We set out a plan and we’ve been executing it for three years to get to the point where we can achieve salaries that are at market value.
In other business, the board engaged ERI Consulting as professionals for bond construction projects. Following a closed session, trustees denied a level three grievance concerning the request to ban a book and approved administrative recommendations for the hiring of several new teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.