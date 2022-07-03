Perry joined Peoples in January 2021 and has put a strong focus in lending and financials. He has been able to quickly build and manage a real estate portfolio along with developing strong banking relationships with citizens of Lamar County.
Outside of the bank, Colton has become a board member of the civic center and participates in multiple community events, helping the community prosper.
Special to The Paris News
