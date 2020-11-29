The Paris Junior College Board of Regents welcomed new member Dr. Linda Capp at Monday night’s meeting, as well as recognized Jim Bell for his contributions to the college.
After executive session, the board agreed to hire Amanda Snider as the new Upward Bound supervisor, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
During a presentation on dual credit classes, where the college partners with local high schools for college credit classes, the coordinator for the program, Rob Stanley, presented a video from students thanking the college for the opportunity.
“We get bogged down in the overall drudgery (of the numbers) .. we forget we have real impacts on students’ lives,” Stanley told the board. “It does have a positive impact.”
He informed the regents that while only one school in their service area is an early college high school right now, Greenville High School, three more have been approved for the process: Clarksville High School, Cumby High School and Royce City High School. Early College High School creates a smaller high school within an existing high school to help serve underserved students.
In her president’s report, College President Dr. Pam Anglin told the board that the Job Ready program is up and running on the college’s website.
“Right now, we’re looking at the possibilities of new programs,” she said. “Greg Ferencek got together an advisory committee.”
Some programs under consideration for the college include a stenography program and drone technology. She sat in on a drone consortium meeting last week and was impressed with the applications of the technology. The college would benefit from a drone program with a focus on precision agriculture, she said. Only one other college in the country offers that program right now.
“I think that’s the direction things are going,” Anglin said.
Regent Louise Taylor chimed in, adding that would be a benefit to the agriculture in the area.
“It’s absolutely necessary,” she said.
The consortium meeting featured “a number of different areas that drone technology is coming to the forefront,” she said.
At the end of this semester, graduation will be entirely digital, Anglin said, with instruction after Thanksgiving switching to entirely virtual, a decision the board made in August.
“We would not bring students back after Thanksgiving,” she said. “Faculty have planned for it.”
The campus will still be open, along with the libraries and the administration still open to help students. The dorms will also empty except for the basketball team, which will be in residence until Dec. 4. The dorms will be deep cleaned in the interval before the spring semester begins, she added.
The college has also kicked off its annual fund drive, she said.
“It was a good day today,” Anglin said Monday night. “We got $15,000 in today’s mail. We’re off to a good start.”
