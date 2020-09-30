CLARKSVILLE — County Road 1200 in Red River County will now have speed limit and no passing signs following action by the commissioners this week.
The road is well traveled by those going from Clarksville to the egg hatchery in Bogata, and there has been more than one wreck with drivers speeding through the area, according to County Judge J.D. Williamson.
“We seem to have some problems there,” he said.
The commissioners also asked the Red River County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols in the area to help calm down traffic.
The county also agreed to allow Precinct 4 Commissioner Dan Halley to sell all junk iron, grader blades, culverts, rails and a wrecked dump truck. The commissioner will put all items out for bid, according to the judge.
The commissioners voted to approve a budget amendment boosting funding for the sheriff’s office to supplement cell phones for officers, pushing the amount from $1,000 to $9,000.
