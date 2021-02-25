BONHAM — Fannin County Judge Randy Moore is urging residents to be patient with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, especially after delays caused by last week’s winter storm.
The judge on Tuesday met with stakeholders in the county that have been coordinating efforts to get vaccinations to the public. Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, a state designated vaccine hub, is driving the distribution. Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove and Fannin Pharmacy also are receiving doses. Bonham Fire Department is assisting onsite when doses are given. The Leonard area is receiving assistance through Hunt County Regional Hospital, county officials said.
All vaccine recipients are being coordinated through the Fannin County Vaccine Call Center, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays, at 903-583-2189. Callers wanting to know where they are on the list slows down the progress. Moore also noted the state determined doses must be available to everyone regardless of residency, so living in Fannin County is not a priority factor. It is health conditions, age and vocation that determine who receives dosages first, Moore said.
Doses are now arriving weekly and the schedule is back on track with 500 new doses being provided this week and starting next week, that will move up to 1,000 new doses provided per week, the judge said. The second dose is scheduled at the time of the first dose and upon receiving the second dose, the efficacy is approximately 95%.
For information on the Covid-19, visit the Fannin County wWebsite at co.fannin.tx.us, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, and the Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov.
