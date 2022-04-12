CLARKSVILLE - Red River County commissioners voted to give fellow commissioner David Hutson the option of increasing the pay for part-time employees by $4 hour.
“I am not going to advertise it or give it to anyone,” he said. “They have to have skills like operating a blade, a backhoe or have a CDL (commercial drivers license),” said Hutson, who is the commissioner for Precinct 2.
Currently, Hutson said he only has one full-time employee and is doing a lot of the labor himself. He said he sought permission for the option of the pay increase to make a part-time position more attractive for a qualified person.
Under his plan, the right person could earn $16 an hour while working not more than 29 hours per week, he said.
County Judge L.D. Williamson told the court that work is continuing on five houses in the county under the HOME program.
The houses currently under construction are in Detroit where there is one, Annona which has two and there are also two in Avery.
Williamson said he wrote a letter to one of the officials with the program seeking a three-month extension on completion of those homes.
He said, “Covid, supply chain issues, labor shortages and various entities being backlogged have all contributed to these delays.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry got permission from the county to try to sell an 1997 half-ton pickup via an auction.
Hutson, too, got the go ahead to sell a wood chipper that has only rarely been used in the past two year. He will put the wood chipper on the auction block.
In other votes, the commissioners accepted bids for both road work and fuel use for the county.
