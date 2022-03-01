A little more than halfway through a Texas Department of Transportation 90-day study on the effects of replacing traffic signals with stop signs in downtown Paris, a community survey continues online and business owners are reporting positive reactions from customers.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us they like the change,” Paris Yoga Project owner Kari Daniel said about the response at her shop a block off the square on Lamar Avenue. “We had people who didn’t like the change at first, but now that they are getting used to it, they say they like it.”
Kris Estep of South Main Iron, a couple blocks off the square, said he has heard nothing but positive comments.
“Most are saying that they want the stop signs to remain because they do feel like getting through town is a lot faster,” Estep said. “Change is always tough in the very beginning, no matter what it is. I think it’s gonna be great for downtown because people will actually slow down and perhaps look around at the shops downtown. So we’re loving it.”
“I’m loving it,” Paris Bakery owner Kit Long said from his business just off the plaza on South Main Street. “I haven’t heard much customer comment because I’m in the kitchen most of the time, but as someone who lives downtown, I think it is great. The traffic flow is much more efficient, and then from a pedestrian’s point of view, it’s just a whole lot safer to walk around.”
Daniel, who also lives downtown with her husband and 3-year old child, agreed.
“We live above our business and this is our neighborhood,” Daniel said. “Before, with the stoplights, it was very nerve-wracking to walk around downtown because the cars go so fast. Nobody wanted to stop for pedestrians. But now with the stop signs, people are always waving us on. So it’s much easier, and it feels much safer.”
Although a city link to a survey was down briefly, Main Street director Cheri Bedford said the site at paristexas.gov/577/downtown-90-day-stop-sign-implementation is back up and working.
“I don’t have any of the results so far because (Texas Department of Transportation) is actually handling the survey,” Bedford said. “Personally, I have heard only one or two people who are not liking it, but it wasn’t about the stop signs themselves, but the fact that fellow drivers didn’t understand the way they work.”
An inquiry left with Paris area TXDOT officials was not immediately answered, and survey results are not available on the website.
In 2018, Paris City Council adopted a downtown plan that recommends the return of a one-way to two-way street system leading to and from the square. The 90-day study is the first step in assessing whether the city should and can move forward toward full implementation. Following the 90-day study, a report will be presented to the city’s Traffic Commission and City Council to determine how best to proceed, Bedford said.
Information on the adopted comprehensive plan with attachments about the downtown plan, can be found on the survey link.
