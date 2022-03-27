The SkillsUSA team from Paris High School’s Career & Technology Education Department recently brought home two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals from the SkillsUSA District 5 competition at Texas State Technical College in Waco. The students competed in multiple contests as individuals and teams.
In the Mobile Robotics competition, Preston Thompson and Damian Aguilar placed third. Devin Folmar and Teddy Hubbard placed first in Urban Search and Rescue. Preston Thompson won second place in Related Technical Math. These students are advised by Jodi Andoe.
In Photography, Lindley Loughmiller placed first for the third year in a row. Erin Morrison placed second, and Ryan Azcue placed third. Calvin Alexander, Braeden Tabangcoraand Ally Dority advance to the state contest in the Photography Job Exhibits contest (print submission only). Jennifer Cook is their adviser.
All students who placed first advance to the SkillsUSA State Competition March 31 – April 2 in Corpus Christi.
