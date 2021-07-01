New library director Tim DeGhelder comes fresh from Thailand, and he’s already got big plans for the Paris Public Library. He started Tuesday, meeting with the staff and working on developing a strategic plan of what the library currently does well and what is still needed.
He also brings to the table a plethora of experience and enthusiasm. Having degrees in elementary education and library science, his career has spanned acting as a library non-profit coordinator to teaching English in Thailand. Having previously managed libraries in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, he brings a fresh perspective to the table and some bold ideas.
For instance, at his previous library, he rented out more than just books — people could also check out cake pans and tools. His leadership not only increased the range of the library, but made it a central hub of his area of the city. People wanted to come for more than the books; they also came for community, fellowship and fun.
To encourage kids to read, DeGhelder staged a full Hunger Games event, finishing with a mock battle that lasted until only the last kid stood. Librarians stood on the sidelines with items that could include salves or ‘bombs’ for the kids to use in their battle. The event was one of many children’s and teens’ programs DeGhelder worked on, illustrating his belief in the importance of lifelong learning.
To reach teenagers, he started a teen’s advisory board comprised of local high school students looking for volunteer hours.
“I’m an old dude, right? What do I know what a 13-year-old kid likes, you know? TikTok, Snapchat, I don’t know what’s the hot thing. But if you take what they want, tweak it a bit to make it fall into guidelines and such, then it’s what they want, and they get volunteer hours, and I’ve got that targeted focus,” he said.
He also worked with seniors using programs like Books to Go. The program would take books directly to seniors and nursing home residents.
Yet, in addition to reading programs, DeGhelder believes the library should help nonprofits and businesses find information as well. In one of his past positions, he worked with nonprofits to get them any information they needed to know for their own donation campaigns and charity work.
“We had a business library that helped all of our businesses find out information, keep our business community strong; they could come to the library and get a little help. So we flipped it and said, ‘What about a nonprofit librarian?’ And the boss said, ‘We help charities.’ Let’s help our charities find information and grow. So you’ve got your business community making money, and your charity community taking care of everybody,” DeGhelder said.
As for directing his enthusiasm to the Paris Public Library, he still has some preliminary steps to complete such as looking at the budget and preparing a strategic plan for the library to follow. He also hopes to get his team on board and encourage the mentality of trying something new.
“It’s not gonna change overnight. I have a great staff, and I need them to buy into this change. I need to look at cost and time. But I think the idea that I want to bring into this whole library is ‘Try it.’ We can try it. It’s okay. If it doesn’t work, what did we learn from it?” DeGhelder said.
“It’s not just the book that makes everyone in the public library excited. Sometimes it’s the activity. Sometimes it’s the speaker. Sometimes it’s when you’re at a book club, you’re talking to your friends. Where else can you play Hunger Games, right?” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.