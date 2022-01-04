CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Jail remains closed to the public because of the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the county, according to a Red River County law enforcement official.
“Yes, we shut the front doors again,” said Red River County Chief Deputy Michael Pace on Friday.
The jail closed its doors to visitors Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post on that day.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the county is going up, he said.
“We talked to health officials earlier. The number was 68,” Pace said.
On Monday, Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing reported the number of cases jumped to 82.
“It is Unreal and Scary how quickly it has jumped up from yesterday even though they skipped a few days of reporting, and this is just the reported estimated cases. Be careful and stay well. We really don’t know how many cases we have but this gives us some idea,” Rushing wrote in her social media post.
Another concern that Pace noticed was the fact some county employees have had the illness.
“We have had a few staff get sick,” he said. “We are just trying to make sure the inmates are protected.”
Friday morning, inmates were tested for Covid-19.
“All the inmates were tested this morning, and they were all negative,” Pace said.
He said the county will continue to monitor the Covid-19 numbers before making a decision as to when the jail will reopen to visitors.
“This is the third time we’ve had to shut down because of Covid. If the cases go down, we’ll look at it,” he said of reopening the jail.
In the meantime, those with a family member incarcerated can keep in touch using the online tablet system, Pace said.
People can go to citytelecoin.com and follow the directions to stay in touch with friends and relatives in the Red River County Jail until it reopens.
