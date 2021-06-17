North Lamar ISD board of trustees on Monday named HWH Construction of Paris as construction manager-at-risk for building facility components of the $51.55 million bond voters approved in May.
Construction components include a new elementary school, the renovation of Everett Elementary for pre kindergarten and first grade, renovations at all other campuses and a new band facility at the high school.
Trustees also took a look at federal programs for the 2020-2021 school year as well as federal program planning for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board approved the following personnel changes to include the reassignment of Audrey Wrinkle and Shelly Bivens and the employment of Cassandra Rogers, Mackenzie Porch, Elizabeth May, Candi Williams, Abby Whitaker, Brandi Felker and Brittney Tisdell. Resignations include Lesley Jennings, Brent Milby, Kaitlyn Milby, Erin Harkey, Clara Price, Ashley Hildreth, TaQoya Monds, Blake Chadwick, Ramona Agesen, Marcus Lutz and Keith Spangler.
