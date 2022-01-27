Paris City Council approved a redistricting map for the city’s seven member districts at a Monday meeting and added a few more touches to a Paris Charter Review Commission rewrite although time restraints will not allow the city to proceed with a May 7 amendment election.
“We have been unable to get answers needed from the company that programs the charter ballot, and the translator will not be able to get a required Spanish translation done in time for an upcoming deadline,” City Clerk Janice Ellis said of a required amendment explanation booklet. “Staff will bring back election documents at a later date for a November 2022 charter election.”
At an earlier meeting, councilors nixed the citizen’s commission recommendation for a mayor at large to be elected as an eighth council member with limited voting powers (only in case of a tie) while approving other recommendations, mostly clean-up amendments to mirror current practices and to align the charter with state law.
At Monday’s meeting, the council added a 75% attendance requirement for future charter review commission members, and established guidelines for the commission to include 15 members with each council member selecting two registered voters and the mayor and mayor pro tem jointly selecting a chairperson. Two alternate positions will be selected by the council, which also is to set the date and time of the first commission meeting with future meeting dates to be decided by commission members. Current and former council members, current and former employees will not be eligible to serve.
The council also approved an interlocal agreement with Lamar County, Paris ISD and Paris Junior College to finalize the city’s new 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program, which makes tax-delinquent properties available to developers for $1.
Earlier in the day, both Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and Paris ISD board of trustees signed off on the plan followed by Paris Junior College regents later in the evening. Each of the entities has interests in three struck-off properties.
