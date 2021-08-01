Market value totals on property in Lamar County are up $500 million to a whopping $6.7 billion, according to the official Lamar County Appraisal District certified tax roll delivered to school districts and other governmental entities last week.
The number of properties appraised increased by 311 to 38,844 in 2021 from 38,533 in 2020 with market values surging to $6.7 billion, and taxable values increasing to $5 billion, up roughly $600 million from $4.4 billion a year ago.
“We finished ARB hearings as planned July 23,” Operations Manager Sue Shelton told Appraisal District board members at a Wednesday meeting. “Everything went smoothly and everything was settled. We are on a roll.”
The completion of Appraisal Revenue Board hearings, and the timely filing of documents required by the state, are in stark contrast to 2020 when the process continued until December due to complications associated with Covid-19.
Staff and board members praised consultant Richard Petree for the job he did with commercial appraisals, newly named Appraisal Review Board Chairman Kenny Dority for keeping hearings on track and staff appraisers for doing a good job in representing the appraisal district.
“You think you have an agreement with those who appeared before the ARB and no lawsuits are pending?” Board Chairman David Dunmon asked, to which Lamar County Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee answered in the affirmative while making a clarifying remark. “We think so, but we don’t know for sure.”
Board member Lyle Edwards asked if staff believed local appraisals will be within the 95% range of state values, to which Lee replied, “We will just wait until January, and keep our fingers crossed.”
If local appraisals come within 95% of the Comptroller’s Property Value Study, the State Board of Education will certify local numbers to use in calculating state funding for the county’s school districts. For several years, the state has used comptroller appraisal numbers although local districts collected taxes based on lower county numbers, causing schools to receive less than expected state funding.
In giving her report, Collections Director Pat Loven said 17 of 23 properties offered during a July tax sale sold for a total $89,710, with roughly $52,000 in back taxes forgiven. Tax collections as of June 30 for the 2020 tax year total roughly $70.219 million, a collection percentage of roughly 95%
In other business, the board continued with Guaranty Bond Bank as its depository for another two years and took no action on a request from Hayter Engineering for access to the district’s pictometry software for use in a project for Lamar County Water Supply District.
