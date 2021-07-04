Cody Chapman, owner of Paris Harley-Davidson/Chapman Powersports, has announced a second location in Tyler. Chapman recently purchased Lone Star Harley Davidson as a majority owner.
Lone Star Harley was established in the 1960s and is located at 1211 Loop 283. Original owner, Orrin Latch, purchased Lone Star Harley when he was just 23 years old and will remain a partner in the business. There are no plans to change the branded name of Lone Star Harley.
Chapman is well known in the Harley community for bringing a Harley-Davidson World Record back to the United States along with Adam Sandoval. This was accomplished in 2019 in Paris, Texas, when Chapman beat the Harley Parade record with a continuous line of 3,497 bikes.
“I’ve always loved Tyler so when the opportunity arose to expand our operations here, I was thrilled. It truly is a dream location.” said Chapman. “Customers can expect big changes to the dealership in the next few months. We plan to upgrade the building, we will be offering more inventory, expanding the parts department, overhauling the service department and increasing the clothing line.”
Chapman plans on building a new location in the near future. The new store will have the same feel as the Paris location; very modern and industrial.
“I want to clone the staff in Paris and put the same talent in the Tyler location,” said Chapman. “We will also be housing a state-of-the-art Dyno Machine at the Paris location for tuning and we will be able to run inventory back and forth from Tyler to ensure bikes are performing at top level and achieving the highest horsepower levels.”
