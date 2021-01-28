A roughly $49 million bond proposal is in the works at North Lamar ISD, similar yet different from one called a year ago and then canceled when school trustees became concerned about the effect the coronavirus pandemic might have on the local economy.
Acting on results from a district-wide survey conducted Dec. 15-21 by a national research firm, a Community Advisory Committee made a number of changes in the current proposal, opting to remove turf from athletic fields and to save portions of Bailey Middle School from demolition, among other things.
The committee met at length during recent weeks, culminating during a recent four-hour session before making its recommendation to North Lamar trustees during a three-hour meeting Wednesday night.
Trustees took under advisement the recommendation, which includes five propositions of $40.371 million for academics, $1.8 million for school buses, $405,000 for technology, $2.074 million for athletics and $4.2 million for fine arts for a total $48.85 million. The board, which is expected to call an election at a Feb. 8 meeting, has the option to amend the recommendation.
Speaking on behalf of the advisory team, 2000 graduate Aaron Barnes noted the committee included a diverse group to include parents, teachers, community leaders and a former superintendent along with experts with financial and construction experience.
“We had a really diverse group that has a lot of experience in this community, a lot of well-respected people who care about not just North Lamar but the entire county,” Barnes said. “It was a beautiful mix of people that care deeply about students and faculty, but also about the taxpayers in our community.”
Barnes reviewed the $40.371 million academic proposal that includes $2.2 million for Parker Elementary, $23.8 million for a new second through fifth grade elementary, Cecil Everett $5.8 million renovation for pre-kindergarten and first grade, Higgins demolishment, $245,000, Bailey repurpose, $676,000, Frank Stone improvements, $3.7 million, and high school improvements, $3.95 million.
Emphasizing the committee demonstrated financial responsibility, Barnes talked about saving Bailey Intermediate, which along with Higgins Elementary was targeted for demolition in the 2020 bond proposal.
“We liked the idea of being able to repurpose Bailey, which we feel is a fair and good use of the part of the facility that’s still usable and in good shape,” Barnes said, noting the north wing, the gym and fine arts facility would be demolished while leaving the rest of the building to be used for the district’s special education program now housed at an overcrowded Goodman Learning Center. “A nice bonus is that you’re going to end up with another facility available for offices, or storage, whatever the district needs.”
Barnes spoke of the diversity in the bond package, with something for all students.
“This bond package covers students with special needs, young students, older students, those in band, choir, drama or athletics,” Barnes said. “It is one of the most equitable packages I’ve seen. If you’re taking notes, you might want to write down ‘something for everyone.’”
Alan Weatherford, parent of two North Lamar graduates, spoke on behalf of the $1.8 million bus proposition and the $405,000 targeted for technology. He noted the purchase of 15 buses would put the district back on schedule to purchase two to three replacement buses each year. The technology proposal would purchase 800 Chromebooks, 275 IPads and 27 charging carts, which would put a device in the hands of every student to accompany class instruction.
Former coach and 1988 graduate Jimmy Fendley presented the $2.074 million athletic proposal, which includes repairs to the indoor practice facility to prevent water infiltration, a track resurface and work on athletic fields which focuses on proper drainage and upgrades, including grass.
“We would love to have turf, but we have to make compromises to look after the best interest of our kids, our community and our taxpayers,” Fendley said. “The committee’s overall main purpose of the athletic bond is to give student athletes a safe environment to practice and perform.”
The proposal includes $250,000 for the track, $475,000 for the baseball field, $254,000 for the softball field, $485,000 for the football field and $610,000 for the indoor athletic facility.
Parent Cory Jones spoke on behalf of a $4.2 million fine arts proposal that would provide for a new 9,000-square-foot band hall addition on the north parking lot, alterations to ensemble rooms to allow access to band and choir from the corridor, parking lot replacement and a 2,000-square-foot alteration to parts of the existing band hall to serve as a second band hall and black-box combo.
“We have included a proposal that would allow our students to work daily in theater, choir and band without having constant distraction and hindrances to their growth,” Jones said. “I can only imagine the potential for future generations if we invest in them and the work they do daily.”
After advisory board presentations and a review of architectural plans for the new elementary school, attorney Rick Lambert of Dallas gave an overview of election law and ethics as he stressed the do’s and don’ts of bond election campaigns, and school bond election specialist Ronna Johnson of Garland gave tips about using information from the recent survey to target probably voters with an information campaign.
