The Covid-19 pandemic has made 2020 a challenging year financially for many, including area nonprofits like the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and its REACH Center. But that hasn’t stopped staff from providing much-needed and depended upon services, executive director Krissy Crites said Tuesday.
The society operates the center, which provides services to families of young people with autism, Down Syndrome, and intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities by offering after-school care and programs designed to offer every chance to succeed. While there is a fee for services — Crites said she wishes services could be free — there are scholarship opportunities for families who couldn’t otherwise afford it.
Much of the REACH Center’s funding comes from the community, and that’s been challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. The pandemic forced the center to close its doors for a time, and it preempted the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the REACH Rally. Hosted in October, the rally raises funds for the center’s classes, Buddy Baseball and Buddy Basketball programs, awareness, outreach campaigns and more. The pandemic has also put a question mark on the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s annual Snowflakes and Diamonds Gala, hosted in January, Crites said Tuesday.
Despite the challenges, the center has proved itself just as resilient as the children it serves.
“In order to help these families and help these individuals with disabilities, it takes a village,” Crites said during a luncheon presentation to the Kiwanis Club of Paris. “We are a partnering agency with the United Way, and would not be able to do what we do without them. The RAM Foundation. First Federal Community Foundation. City of Paris now is one of our biggest supporters.”
With that help, the REACH Center continued to serve families this year even as its physical location, known as the Johnny Stallings Recreation Center, was closed. Staff hosted Zoom storytimes and FaceTimed with parents to make sure its families were still being supported, Crites said.
The center has reopened and is once again providing after-school and school holiday programs. Crites said children are dropped off anytime between 2 and 3:30 p.m. and they stay with center staff until 6 p.m. During school holiday time, the doors open at 7:30 a.m.
“You wouldn’t believe the number of parents in this town who have not been able to get a job or go to work because they could not find a facility to help with their children with disabilities,” Crites said. “We don’t just babysit. We work on things. We request an IEP, which is their plan from the school. … We go over the goals with the parents, and we work and build on what the schools are already working on.
“We do things that develop fine motor skills. We work on sign language with those that don’t have communication. We work on behavioral things for those that might have some behavioral concerns because they don’t know how to communicate, so we try to give them those resources and those ways that they can communicate.”
As a partner agency with United Way of Lamar County, the Red River Down Valley Syndrome Society and REACH Center will receive a grant allocation from the United Way’s current $500,000 fundraising campaign. The campaign is ongoing, and donations may be made at lamarcountyuw.org.
The United Way also will host a virtual silent auction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To access the auction, visit charityauction.bid/unitedwayoflamarcounty, then click “Bid,” choose the item(s) to bid on and sign in or register to place a bid.
