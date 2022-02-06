The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct public hearings on an amendment to regulations for residential lots and a petition for a change in zoning from light industrial to two- family dwelling in the 1200 block of 12th Street SE when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Final and preliminary plat consideration will be given for property at 1346 W. Booth St., 1301 NW Loop 286 for a mini storage addition and a revised master plat of the Stone Ridge Estates Addition.
