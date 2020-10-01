Elara Caring will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 4207 Lamar Ave., in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Vicki Troxell at 903-784-8088.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer Covid-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website that donors set up following a donation.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood.
