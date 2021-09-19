Honey Grove City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at LyDay Hall for a budget workshop before convening for its regular session.
Agenda items for the meeting after the budget workshop include a public hearing on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate of 73.9912 cents per $100 valuation. The rate is expected to increase tax revenues by $73,016 as property values have continued to increase. The tax rate will be the primary funding source for the city’s $2.16 million budget.
New business includes approval of an ordinance regarding a negotiated settlement between Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corp.; approving property tax rate and budget; engaging with McClanahan and Holmes LLP for the city’s audit; nominating potential members for the Fannin Central Appraisal District Board of Directors; and discussion about selling bulk water and renting City Hall’s upstairs room.
Klark Byrd
