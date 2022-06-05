The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission faces a full agenda when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Public hearings are scheduled on five separate zoning change requests including a specific use permit in a commercial district for a self-storage/mini-warehouse at 3055 Clarksville St., the location of a former nursing home. Earlier this month, Paris City Council approved a change in zoning for the property from residential to commercial.
Other specific use hearings in a commercial district include one for a self-storage/mini warehouse at 1405 NE Loop 286 and 2510 Spur 139 and another for a one-family home in a neighborhood service district at 951 E. Hickory St.
The City of Paris is requesting the addition of a historic overlay district in a two-family dwelling district at 705 3rd SE St. while MYW Investments requests a change in zoning from agricultural to commercial at 4005 N. Main St.
Preliminary and final plat approvals are sought for properties in the 2000 block of 4th SW St.,1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 600 block of 5th NE St, 455 6th NE St., 1958 E. Cherry St., 891 Clement Rd and 2296 3rd SE St.
