North Lamar ISD trustees are to participate in a team of eight training and tackle repairs to the high school and middle school gymnasium floors and HVAC replacement at Parker Elementary when the board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees are set to remove both the gymnasium floor and air handling projects from the construction manager-at-risk delivery method, select vendors and authorize the superintendent to negotiate, and to execute the necessary construction documents and contracts and select an engineer if necessary.
The board is to convene into executive session, if needed, to address legal matters raised during board of eight training and to discuss personnel matters. Action, if any, will be taken in open session.
Other agenda items include cafeteria substitute pay and end-of-year retention for cafeteria employees
